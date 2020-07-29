Puzo Michael J Has $1.28 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 52,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.