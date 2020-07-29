Puzo Michael J Has $372,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Dover were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dover by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Dover by 634.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.47. 13,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

