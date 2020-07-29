Puzo Michael J Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

CB stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,684. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

