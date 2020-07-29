Puzo Michael J Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The company has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

