Puzo Michael J Takes $230,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.83.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.