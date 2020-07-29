Puzo Michael J Trims Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

