QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 173,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

