Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of A$1.02 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of A$1.79 ($1.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.36.

