R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 815.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 17.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,840. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.