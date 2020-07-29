R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,450. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

