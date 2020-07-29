R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. 6,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,439. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.