R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 7,536 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.56. 52,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.