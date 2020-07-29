R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.