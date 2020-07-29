Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,807 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $457,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

