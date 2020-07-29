Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $72.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. 443,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

