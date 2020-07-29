Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,393. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,682 shares of company stock worth $122,400,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

