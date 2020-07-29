Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

