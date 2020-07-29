ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,404,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.71. 18,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,896. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

