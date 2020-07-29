Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Rexnord updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RXN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,237. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,222.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

