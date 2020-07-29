Rise (RISE) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003663 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 155,335,493 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

