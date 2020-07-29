salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $51,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,940.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.73. 145,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,196 shares of company stock valued at $123,019,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

