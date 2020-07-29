Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.
SAND stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
