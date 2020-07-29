Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

SAND stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

