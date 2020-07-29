Savior LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Savior LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.