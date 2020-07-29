Savior LLC Has $71,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Savior LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

