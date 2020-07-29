Savior LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 347,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

