Savior LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Wayfair stock traded up $14.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. 67,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,158. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,175 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $474,041.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,214,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

