Savior LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Savior LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 9,806,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,988,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

