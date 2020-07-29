Savior LLC Sells 104 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Savior LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 276,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

