Savior LLC Sells 227 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Savior LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

CNC stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. 111,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,744. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.