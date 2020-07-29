Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,302 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. 102,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,115. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.