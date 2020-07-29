Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.