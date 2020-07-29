Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 5.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,405,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. 1,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,380. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.