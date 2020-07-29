Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Fundamentun LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $19,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $18,558,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

