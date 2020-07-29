Secure Income REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.65 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SIR stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market cap of $862.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Secure Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 476 ($5.86).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Secure Income REIT from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 444 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Leslie Ferrar acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £4,200.75 ($5,169.52).

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

