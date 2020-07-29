Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Down to $39.46

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $39.46. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 22,708 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ST. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

