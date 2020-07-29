Sentinel Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,934.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $404,171.42 and $1,934.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.63 or 0.04765926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

