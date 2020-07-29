Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.19.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
