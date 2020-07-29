Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.69 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.19.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.