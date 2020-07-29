Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.75-$23.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.33. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 21.75-23.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $637.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $659.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.98 and a 200-day moving average of $548.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $612.10.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

