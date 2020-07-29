Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 19,562 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,430,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Shineco worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

