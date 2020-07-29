Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SHOP traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $985.36. The company had a trading volume of 112,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,302. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $912.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

