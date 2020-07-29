Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

