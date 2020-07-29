SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 203,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.89.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $197.11. 230,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average is $190.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

