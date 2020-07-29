Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Reduced by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

