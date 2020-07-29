SL Green Realty Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 242.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.