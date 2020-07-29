Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.61. Soligenix shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 52,805 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dawson James downgraded Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 542.83% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

