Somerville Kurt F Acquires 640 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 126,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,390. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

