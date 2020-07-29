Somerville Kurt F Buys 185 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. 735,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.