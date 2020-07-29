Somerville Kurt F Buys 3,080 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Paypal by 38,906.7% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Paypal by 135.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 360,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.