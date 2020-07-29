Somerville Kurt F Buys New Holdings in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.