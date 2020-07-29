Somerville Kurt F Buys Shares of 22,214 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. 95,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,625. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.32.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

